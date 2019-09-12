Dunhill 2019 shaping up to be the strongest ever

Open champion Shane Lowry has added his name to the Dunhill line-up and joins a pool which is quickly becomming the event’s strongest ever.

Along with Lowry, world number 6 Jon Rahm, US Ryder Cup star Tony Finau, former Masters champion Danny Willett and two-time Major Champion Martin Kaymer are also amongst the latest entries for this year’s championship.

They join a world-class field which includes world number two Rory McIlroy, number 4 Justin Rose and Major champions Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, Graeme McDowell, Trevor Immelman and Michael Campbell.

Lowry said: “I always love playing the Alfred Dunhill Links, it’s a different sort of tournament made special by playing with some really interesting amateurs – above all it’s fun and returning to the Old Course as Open Champion is something I’ll really enjoy.”

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a celebration of links golf at its finest, takes place over three of the greatest and most historic courses in the world – the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

The Championship, which will be staged from September 26 – 29, offers free entry to spectators across the first three days with tickets £20 for the final day.