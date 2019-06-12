Duo aiming to build on Swiss showing

Connor Syme and Calum Hill arrive in France this weekend on the back of a fruitful Swiss Challenge.

Both local golfers picked up crucial points in Switzerland with the T8 finish by Connor, which landed him 4810 points, helping him to reinforce his place inside the top five of the Challenge Tour ranking table.

The Drumoig pro is third in the table, with the top 15 at the end of the season winning a European Tour card for the start of the next campaign.

Calum, from Kinross, will also fancy his chances of making a debut on the main tour, with his T19 finish earning 2,127.50 and help him stay inside the top 40 of the rankings.

Both will aim to build on their positive showings when they tee off at the Pas De Calais Golf Open.

Connor will play his first couple of rounds with three time European Tour winner Gregory Havret when the event starts.