Early start is worth it for Cupar swimmers

Representing the boys were Laws brothers, 13-year-old Steven and Richard,14.

They swam along with Liam Black, 16.

Steven Laws competed in the 200m freestyle and 200m breaststroke, coming first and second respectively for his age group with personal bests in both swims.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cupar and District swimmers at the meet

Richard Laws also swam the 200m freestyle and then came second in his next event, the 200m backstroke with his fastest ever time.

Black came second in his age group in the 200m backstroke, again with a fastest time.

Three cousins, Abbie Henderson and Sophie Paterson, both 12, and Jennifer Niven, 13, competed in the 200m freestyle and 200m breaststroke, all achieving big personal best times.

Caera Baillie, 14, followed suit in the same events, swimming her fastest ever times also.

Sisters Anna Black, 13, and Helen, 16, performed well.

Anna achieved PBs in the 200m breaststroke and the 200m backstroke.

Her older sister also swam her fastest times in the 200m freestyle and 200m backstroke, coming third in the latter event.