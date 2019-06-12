East Fife get back to work

Darren Young is delighted with the shape of his squad as the Fifers return to pre-season training this week.

The Bayview club will be back in to work ahead of three friendlies in a couple of weeks time before the Betfred Cup kicks off.

For the first time in some seasons Young will put almost a full squad through their paces in the very first session having got his transfer business done early.

It’s a position he’s happy to be in and expects around a dozen of his squad to take part in the first day back.

Others will be on holiday, with the possibility of a couple of trialists also involved.

The manager said: “The majority of them will be there but we’ll have a couple who’ll be away.

“That’s just how it is when you’re part time.

“They’ll come back in good shape but players are different when it comes to pre-season.

“I used to like to plan for pre-season myself and do a bit of running, but others prefer to do the running when they get back.

“We’ll have nine or ten sessions with the players to prepare ourselves before the games start.

“It’s just a case of trying to fit everything in.”

Once holidays are out of the way, the manager reckons he’ll have around 18 players at the club before the friendlies start against Albion Rovers on Tuesday, June 25.

One of those looking to impress will be new signing Lewis Hunter, a young player brought to the club from Stirling Uni.

“He has a bit about him,” said Young.

“He can go box to box and is good at winning the ball in the middle of the park.

“He’s played against us a couple of times and caught our eye.”