East Fife Indoor Bowling Club: More success at finals for Christopher Stein

Serial winner Christopher Stein was on top form again at the club’s finals (Photo: East Fife Indoor Bowling Club)

If one had to name a player of the year, it would be a relatively easy task to nominate Christopher Stein.

He started off his career in the junior section at five years of age, at a time when the normal starting age was eight.

Over the years, he has gone from strength to strength, and it is remarkable that he has won seven Singles titles in a row and nine in total

It is not that he was content to just win Singles matches but appeared on almost every night of the finals winning all but one, the Mixed Fours. In all of those he was ably assisted by Kris Storf.

The final evening is always one to attract members as this is Singles night.

In addition to the men’s event, four others took place, Lesley Doig retained her Ladies Singles crown with a 21-11 victory over Lynn Stein in a repeat of last season’s final.

In the Senior Singles, Bruce Bowers triumphed over Mike Rollo, 21-15 and in the Under-25 event, Kyle Dalrymple defeated Mitchell Thomson 21-15.

In the Ladies Seniors, Celia Smith defeated Margaret Davidson, 21-14.

In an earlier final, the Junior Singles, Hunter McCall came out on top against Casey Crawford.

Celia Smith was another to enjoy a good finals week.

In addition to her Senior Singles success, she won the Team Championship Singles, the Two Bowl Pairs, the Mixed Fours, the Senior Pairs and the Ladies Triples.

Other prominent ladies were Anne Bone and Karen McAndrew.

Anne won the Aberhill League, the Ladies Club League, the Senior Pairs and the Ladies Pairs and Triples Leagues.

Karen came out on top in the Aberhill and Club Leagues, the Senior Pairs and Ladies Pairs and Triples Leagues.

Once again Roy Sime and his team were prominent in the Senior Leagues, winning the KO Fours, the Henderson Trophy, the Two Bowl Pairs and the Triples.

Winners in the Junior Section were Kyle Dalrymple, Hunter McCall, Max McKinnon, Amy Blyth, Leyla-Terri Clark, Darcie McKinnon and Jaimey Crawford.

The foregoing is a very brief report on the popular finals week, but you can find more details on the East Fife Indoor Bowling Club Facebook page with photographs of the winners.