Team winners East Fife Triathlon Club Juniors

An awards spokesman said: ‘‘We were delighted to see so many of our members and guests.

"As ever the judging committee had found it very challenging to pick the winners.

"We want to say congratulations to every nominee and thank you to all of our supporters and everyone who helped make the night such a success. We look forward to next year.’’

Coach of the Year Gavin Anderson (Pics by Rick Booth)

Those receiving prizes in the various categories were:

Coach of the Year – Winner Gavin Anderson (Howe of Fife RFC); 2nd Eilidh Green (Falkland Cricket Club); 3rd Marjory Finlay (St Andrews Tennis Club).

Senior Award - (age 21 and over as at 31.12.2022) – Winner Tony Martin (Falkland Trail Runners); 2nd Janet McLean (Carnegie Swimming Club); 3rd Kimberley Dodds (Cupar Bowling Club).

Junior Award - (under-16 as at December 31, 2022) – Winner Imogen Jarrett (East Fife Triathlon Juniors); 2nd Finlay Galloway (The St Andrews Golf Club); 3rd Madeline Smiles (Sportif Judo Club).

Isla Hedley, winner of Youth category

Team of the Year – Winner East Fife Triathlon Club Juniors; 2nd Step Rock ASC Open Water Squad; 3rd Howe of Fife U16s.

Youth Award - (age 16–20 inclusive as at December 31, 2022) – Winner Isla Hedley;

2nd Maya Knight (East Fife Girls and Women’s Football Club).

Disabled Athlete of the Year – Winner Sam Fernando (Fife AC); 2nd Ollie Carter (Stirling University).

Disabled Athlete of the Year Sam Fernando

Young Volunteer of the Year – Winner Sophie Sherriffs (Cupar and District Swimming Club); 2nd Rowan Geary (Step Rock ASC); 3rd Imogen Maloney (Pegasus Gymnastics Club).

In addition to these top seven awards, prizes were also handed out in these categories:

Services to Schools Award – Winner Dylan Suttie (Waid Academy); 2nd Marion Paton (Dunbog and Letham PS); 3rd Sophia Honeyman (Waid Academy).

Club Development Award – Winner Cupar and District Swimming Club; 2nd Anstruther Golf Club; 3rd Crail Golf Club.

Senior prize went to Tony Martin of Falkland Trail Runners

East Fife Services to Sport Award – Winner Gina Logan (Cupar and District Swimming Club); 2nd Steve Wilkinson (Falkland Cricket Club); 3rd Joy Mayglothling (Duffus Park Tennis Club).

The annual awards, a firm favourite in the local sporting calendar, started after guests arrived to enjoy drinks followed by a delicious buffet supper from The Sunshine Kitchen.

They received a warm welcome from East Fife Ssports Council Chair Martin Turnbull.

Master of ceremonies Richard Brickely OBE MBE presented the awards, alongside supporters Rotary Clubs of Cupar, Howe of Fife and St Andrews, Galbraith, Kettle Produce, Fishers, SRUC Elmwood, Fife Active Schools, Fyfe McDonald Solicitors and Scottish ClubSport.

There were question and answer sessions by Rowan Geary from EFSC Young People’s Panel, plus Brickely with para athletes Oliver Carter and Stefan Hoggan-Radu.

The Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman MBE, joined sponsors EQ Chartered Accountants and Fife Sports and Leisure Trust (FSLT) to select the prize draw winners for FSLT gym/swim subscriptions.

Imogen Jarrett of East Fife Triathlon Juniors won Junior prize

Councillor Margaret Kennedy presented Brickely with life membership for services to EFSC and thanked everyone for making the evening such a positive event, with a special applause as the Sunshine team joined her on stage.

Thanks were also made to East Fife Triathlon Young Activators for stewarding, Rick Booth for photography, Lewis Sharp for tech/sound, Rennie Ritchie for lighting, Arts Society Fife for equipment, Fishers for tableware and Sam Dixon from Cupar Corn Exchange.

Young volunteer winner Sophie Sherriffs of Cupar and District Swimming Club

Services to Schools Award winner Dylan Suttie

Cupar and District Swimming Club landed Club Development Award