East Fife Sports Council awards evening - in pictures

The event celebrates the best in sporting achievement across the area and made a welcome return to the Corn Exchange.
There individuals, teams, sponsors and volunteers gathered to mark another excellent year.
Photographer Rick Booth was on hand to catch all the action on the night.
1. Young Person of the Year Award - sponsored by St Andrews Rotary Club / Royal Burgh of St Andrews Community Council
Winner - Scarlett Ferris of Perth City Swimming Club
Pictured: Robbie Nellies, on behalf of Lyle Robertson (Falkland Cricket Club), Isla Hedley (Step Rock ASC), Scarlett Ferris (Perth City Swimming Club)
Photo: Rick Booth
2. Young person - volunteer
Won by Megan Martin, Sophie Sherriffs, Helen Black (Cupar & District Swimming Club)
Pictured: Katie McGhie, Libby Smith, Maddy Wallard (EF Triathlon Juniors)[front row from left] Orla Suttie (Step Rock ASC), Ruby Methven (EF Triathlon Juniors), Megan Martin, Sophie Sherriffs, Helen Black (Cupar & District Swimming Club)
Photo: Rick Booth
3. Club Project Award - sponsored by Howe of Fife Rotary Club / Cupar Rotary Club
Club project: Ewen Sparks, Craig Trewartha and Paul Stone from East Fife Triathlon[front row from left] Bill McSeveney from Rotary Club of Cupar,, Sharon Hedley, Claire Doig, Isla Hedley and Orla Suttie from Step Rock ASC, Robbie Nellies from Falkland Cricket Club
Photo: Rick Booth
4. Community Project Award - sponsored by Active Fife & Schools / Fife Sports and Leisure Trust
Winner: SHIFT
Donald Aitken from Largo Bay Sailing Club, Madison Garland on behalf of The Larick Centre, Keir Jeffrey and Stew Folie from SHIFT
Photo: Rick Booth