The awards evening made a welcome return recently. All pics by Rick Booth

East Fife Sports Council awards evening - in pictures

The East Fife Sports Council held its awards night recently in Cupar.

By Scott Inglis
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 12:58 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 1:02 pm

The event celebrates the best in sporting achievement across the area and made a welcome return to the Corn Exchange.

There individuals, teams, sponsors and volunteers gathered to mark another excellent year.

Photographer Rick Booth was on hand to catch all the action on the night.

1. Young Person of the Year Award - sponsored by St Andrews Rotary Club / Royal Burgh of St Andrews Community Council

Winner - Scarlett Ferris of Perth City Swimming Club Pictured: Robbie Nellies, on behalf of Lyle Robertson (Falkland Cricket Club), Isla Hedley (Step Rock ASC), Scarlett Ferris (Perth City Swimming Club)

Photo: Rick Booth

2. Young person - volunteer

Won by Megan Martin, Sophie Sherriffs, Helen Black (Cupar & District Swimming Club) Pictured: Katie McGhie, Libby Smith, Maddy Wallard (EF Triathlon Juniors)[front row from left] Orla Suttie (Step Rock ASC), Ruby Methven (EF Triathlon Juniors), Megan Martin, Sophie Sherriffs, Helen Black (Cupar & District Swimming Club)

Photo: Rick Booth

3. Club Project Award - sponsored by Howe of Fife Rotary Club / Cupar Rotary Club

Club project: Ewen Sparks, Craig Trewartha and Paul Stone from East Fife Triathlon[front row from left] Bill McSeveney from Rotary Club of Cupar,, Sharon Hedley, Claire Doig, Isla Hedley and Orla Suttie from Step Rock ASC, Robbie Nellies from Falkland Cricket Club

Photo: Rick Booth

4. Community Project Award - sponsored by Active Fife & Schools / Fife Sports and Leisure Trust

Winner: SHIFT Donald Aitken from Largo Bay Sailing Club, Madison Garland on behalf of The Larick Centre, Keir Jeffrey and Stew Folie from SHIFT

Photo: Rick Booth

