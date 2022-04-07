East Fife Sports Council awards night makes welcome return

The East Fife Sports Council was able to welcome nominees and guests back to its awards evening. Pic by Rick Booth

The East Fife Sports Council (EFSC) have had their annual awards night disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, organisers were again able to welcome back the area’s leading amateur sports individuals, teams and volunteers to the Cupar Corn Exchange as the awards night was held for the first time in years.

The 2020 awards evening was cancelled just three days before it was due to be held as the pandemic arrived.

The EFSC supports, promotes and develops amateur sport at all levels within the east Fife area.

The ceremony was hosted by Philip Mould and Khayri Azzam.

Golfer and curler Mould was the previous secretary of EFSC while Azzam is a 15-year-old pupil from Bell Baxter HS who belongs to three EFSC member clubs, excelling in swimming, rugby and golf.

Hilary Lumsden, EFSC secretary/treasurer, said: “We were delighted to see so many of our members and guests arriving after wondering if Covid-19 would still be a challenge.

"But, with hospitality style Covid-19 precautions in place, we celebrated a super turnout of over 130 guests.

"Philip and Khayri shared the amazing acts and inspirational stories of our nominees – every story highlighted how important all of the nominations were.

"The judging committee had found it almost impossible to pick winners. We want to say congratulations to every nominee and thank you to all of our guests, supporters and everyone who helped make the night such a success. We look forward to next year.’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

Guests were welcomed to a buffet supper from The Sunshine Kitchen and a welcome from EFSC chair Martin Turnbull.

Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman, introduced gold medal winning Paralympian Owen Miller MBE and fellow Paralympian Derek Rae who spoke by video about their achievements in Beijing.Rick Booth took photographs while Jamie Moffatt spoke on behalf of Fife Council and Fife Sports & Leisure Trust. The evening was closed by Councillor Margaret Kennedy.