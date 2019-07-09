East Fife Triathlon Club show their class across Great Britain

East Fife triathlon club members have been enjoying success at a number of major events.

At the Montrose triathlon Dave Holden, Gwen Tivendale and Alasdair Hood all finished on the top step of the podium in their age categories.

The Fife Propeties Lochore triathlon festival attracted a healthy number of EFT athletes.

Adrian Wood, Miriam Rennet, Neil Dolan, Neil Millar, Jim Parker and Suzanne Dolan took on the Standard distance event with Miriam finishing second in her age category.

In the sprint distance event, Ewen Sparks led home an East Fife quartet that also included Paul and Vicki Stone and Craig Trewartha.

At the Solstice off-road triathlon Elise Methven finished second female overall and Alasdair Hood finished first in his age category.

David Reeves travelled to Yorkshire to tackle a full ironman distance event, the Yorkshireman.

David exited the 2.4 mile swim in second position before a swift transition saw him lead out onto the bike course.

He held onto the lead for most of the 112 mile bike leg before a strong marathon run saw him passed by only one other athlete to finish in third place overall in a time of 10:17:02.

David joined Miriam Rennet and Sally Newman-Carter on a trip to Transilvania, Romania to represent Great Britain at the ETU European Championships.

Competing in the middle distance aquabike event that consists of a 1.9km swim and 82km bike David took the gold medal to be crowned European champion in the 35-39 age category. Miriam just missed a podium place when she took fourth in her age category and Sally was glad to put some recent injury woes behind her to finish sixth in her category.

At the Foxlake triathlon Elise Methven finished second overall. A sixth place finish overall saw Libby Smith collect the prize for first U18 with her sister Katie third U18.

Also collecting podium finishes in their respective categories were Gwen Tivendale and Eck Anderson.