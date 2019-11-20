East Fife won’t take Scottish Cup opponents BSC Glasgow lightly

East Fife will be taking nothing for granted this weekend when they host Lowland League side BSC Glasgow to Bayview.

The two will meet in the Scottish Cup third round at the weekend and Darren Young’s League One men will start as heavy favourites.

But the Lowland League underdogs are a side in form themselves and are keeping pace with Kelty Hearts and Bonnyrigg Rose in their division.

Boss Young said: “Tony (McMinn, East Fife assistant) has watched them and I’ve watched them as well, they’ve been well scouted so we’re not taking them lightly.

“We had the boys in for training on Saturday to make sure we’re ready for the game and will be treating them just like everybody else we play.

“For us it’s about continuing the good start we’ve made to the season.”

Despite the scouting, BSC will still be something of an unknown quantity to the Methil men.

But one look at the Lowland League table tells its own story, with Saturday’s guests having won nine of their opening 12 games, conceding just nine goals and netting 36.

“Like us they’re doing well in their league and scoring goals,” said Young.

“They have a few young guys in there and a bit of experience.

“They’ll look to be hard to break down but, as far as I’m concerned, we have players in our team who are capable of doing that.”

Chris Duggan returned from his spell of injury in the last competitive fixture East Fife played at Dumbarton and comes into contention.

Ryan Wallace is another who could be available for the match while Kevin Smith has been stepping up his own return to fitness.