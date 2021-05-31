East Wemyss ace Dean McGill amongst those making their mark

East Wemyss racer Dean McGill, winner of the formula II final

There were first time wins for Dean McGill, from East Wemyss, and Mika Millar in the formula IIs whilse Logan Bruce and Cameron Milne chalked up their first saloon wins.

Charlie Faichney collected his win in the minis.

It didn’t take long for McGill to make a name for himself again in the formula IIs, he had raced in them a couple of years back and the only race that he didn’t lead was the grand national where he had to start with a lap handicap.

In both of his heats he went straight into the lead but for one reason or another dropped back and wasn’t classified. The final proved to be a different matter and this time when he took the lead he was never headed.