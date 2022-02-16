EdenFields golfers make generous charity donation
Kind-hearted members at EdenFields Golf Club have been thinking about others in need across their regular season.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 10:40 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 10:40 am
Members recently made a charity presentation to Options in Life, a charity based in Fife which supports people who have learning difficulties.
Throughout every year, members of EdenFields Golf Club play in club run charity competitions and the entry monies are collected and donated to a chosen charity.
This year a terrific total of £815 was handed over to Options in Life to allow them to carry out their important work in the kingdom.
The photos show club captain Chris Hobster, left, and staff from Options in Life.