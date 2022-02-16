EdenFields golfers make generous charity donation

The cheque was handed over from EdenFields golfers recently

Members recently made a charity presentation to Options in Life, a charity based in Fife which supports people who have learning difficulties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout every year, members of EdenFields Golf Club play in club run charity competitions and the entry monies are collected and donated to a chosen charity.

This year a terrific total of £815 was handed over to Options in Life to allow them to carry out their important work in the kingdom.