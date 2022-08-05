Eighth club record for Fife swimmer at major British competition

A Fife swimmer recorded an eighth club record as she narrowly missed out on a medal at a major competition.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 5th August 2022, 7:51 am
Fins’ swimmer Erin Taylor just missed out on a British Age Group medal, by the narrowest of margins on the final day of competition at the British Summer Championships, held at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield.

She finished fourth in the final of the 100m breaststroke just 100th of a second behind Hannah Bowley of Repton.

Erin’s time of 1:12.90 minutes was another club record - her eighth of the year so far.

It beat her own record, set at the East District Age group championships in March of this year, by 0.9 seconds.

The Derbyshire swimmer also recorded a PB of 0.01 seconds which turned out to be the time separating the two swimmers, such is the fine margins at this level.

Erin competed in two other events. In the 200m breaststroke

She qualified for the finals in eighth place but improved her time in the final to gain a sixth placed finish, and in the 200m butterfly she finished 14th overall.

Both times were marginally outside her personal best.

