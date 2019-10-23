EIHL changes for 2020-21: What they mean

Elite league ice hockey clubs are studying changes planned for the 2020-21 season.

They will impact on the size of the bench iced on any game night, and change the existing rule on under-23 players.

The changes were announced by the EIHL to bring the league into line with the NHL and AHL.

Board approval was given to changing the maximum bench strength from 19 plus three, to 17 plus three.

The number of imports is set at 13

The minimum bench strength required to start a game increases from 12 skaters and two netminders to 14 skaters and the tow goalies.

Clubs can still run bigger squads, but they won’t all feature on match nights to comply with the rules.

The aim behind cutting the bench number is to ensures that coaches use and play more of the players dressed for each game.

Mike Hicks, head of hockey operations, said: “The changes to bench sizes do not stop teams playing four-line hockey.

“Teams are still able to ice 12 forwards to give them four forward lines, and six defencemen. What the changes do mean, however, is that to use four lines teams will need to ice players under the age of 25.”

That is where the existing rule regarding players aged under 23 has been raised to 25 comes in.

Hicks added: “The purpose of increasing the ‘23 years old and under’ is to further the opportunities given to younger, home-grown players.

“The view of the board, and also many coaches, is that a player is still not fully developed by the age of 23.

“We want to give those players an extra two seasons to prove why they’re worthy of their place on an Elite League roster, rather than forcing coaches into decisions when players are only 24.”

He continued: “Additionally, players that have gone overseas for college or university generally return home around the age of 22 to 23.

“With this rule change, we’re also giving them more opportunity to prove themselves, rather than them only having one season in professional hockey before they’re grouped alongside ‘senior’ British players who maybe have six to seven years of experience in the professional game.”

While the above changes do not impact a team’s overall squad size, only the number of players they can dress per game, there is one change that will have an effect on this.

Starting from the 2020-21 season, teams will be limited to a total of 18 import players in one season.

An additional 19th import signing will be allowed if the change is related to a netminder.

Added Hicks: “The purpose of this change is to create more parity regarding transfers within a season.

“This puts the onus on recruitment in the off-season. Budgets will always be different in any sports league, but by limiting the number of changes teams can make, we are aiming to level the playing field more in this regard.”