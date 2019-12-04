Eilidh Doyle and Laura Muir given funding boost

Eilidh Doyle and Laura Muir are two of 13 Scots named on the British Athletics World Class Programme (Olympic pathway) for the coming year.

The World Class Programme is UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded initiative to support elite athletes to success at international level, with selection based on athletes’ potential to medal at Tokyo 2020 or Paris 2024.

In total, 68 British athletes have been named on the programme for the coming year.

Laura, from Milnathort, has been named in the Olympic Podium category while Eilidh, from Kinross, who collected a 4x400m bronze at Rio 2016, is in the Olympic Relays category.

scottishathletics director of performance and coaching, Stephen Maguire, said of the tally: “It’s well justified, merited and it’s a nice reflection on the summer that Scottish athletes have had on the track.

“None of it’s been a surprise, and I’m very, very happy that we have 13 people who are represented on the programme.”

Doyle, who also ran at London 2012, is expecting her first child with husband and coach Brian in the new year.

Paralympic selections will be made in the new year, due to the late-season scheduling of the World Para Athletics Champs in Dubai.