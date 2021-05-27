Eilidh Doyle backs kids to run the Daily Mile

Eilidh Doyle is backing the National Daily Mile campaign (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The Kinross hurdler has been named as the first ambassador for ‘Scotland Does The Daily Mile’ campaign and The Daily Mile #TravelToTokyo.

The event aims to encourage children to be more active, to improve their physical, mental, social health and wellbeing, and over 40 per cent of schools across have already signed up. Many more are expected to join across the country in coming weeks.

The Daily Mile is a transformative initiative where children run, jog, wheel or walk for 15 minutes every day and has enjoyed phenomenal success since it was started by Elaine Wyllie eight years ago, when she was headteacher at a primary school in Stirling.

Now Olympic medalist and former teacher Doyle, Scotland’s most decorated track and field athlete, is encouraging schools across Scotland to get involved.

Her love for running, combined with expertise as a former teacher, is inspiring for children up and down the country.

Eilidh said: “I’m delighted to be the Ambassador for The Daily Mile in Scotland and support this project, as I think it is a really positive initiative to get young people more active.

"As a former teacher, I approve!

“It's fantastic to see so many schools signed up so far and I’d urge as many schools as possible to get involved.

"I’m excited to be endorsing this programme because I feel passionately that youngsters should be given the opportunity to be active and that, hopefully, starts out at primary school.

"Exercising with friends is so much fun and being active from a young age has many benefits.”

The Daily Mile currently has over three million children running a daily mile across 12,000 schools in 80 countries but this is the first national event in Scotland of its kind.

The hope is to capture the camaraderie that children have missed while schools have been closed, providing young people the opportunity to be active, have fun with their friends in this health and wellbeing initiative.