Elaine Moffat defends her Open crown in some style

Elaine Moffat again came out on top. (Stock image)
Defending champion Elaine Moffat (St Regulus) picked up where she left off on day 1 as she secured the strokeplay title at this year’s Scottish Senior Women’s Open Championship.

A solid round of 76 in reasonable conditions saw her finish +2 overall and record a two-shot victory over Aileen Baker of Crail.

Baker posted the best round of the day, 75, to finish on +4 overall. Despite finishing strongly, playing her last 7 holes in -1, she couldn’t quite close the gap on Moffat and had to settle for a runner-up finish.