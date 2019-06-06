Elaine Moffat defends her Open crown in some style

Defending champion Elaine Moffat (St Regulus) picked up where she left off on day 1 as she secured the strokeplay title at this year’s Scottish Senior Women’s Open Championship.

A solid round of 76 in reasonable conditions saw her finish +2 overall and record a two-shot victory over Aileen Baker of Crail.

Baker posted the best round of the day, 75, to finish on +4 overall. Despite finishing strongly, playing her last 7 holes in -1, she couldn’t quite close the gap on Moffat and had to settle for a runner-up finish.