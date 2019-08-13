Elmwood club championships go with a swing

The Elmwood Golfing Society club championship finals were held recently.

In the men’s scratch competition the semis were won by John Calcutt who beat David Lawson, and Kevin Messer who overcame Scott MacEachen.

In the 36 hole final, Kevin Messer defeated John Calcutt in a high quality contest.

In the ladies competition semi finals, Liz Pullar beat Margaret Scobie and Debbie Macaskill was the winner over Jane Morris.

Debbie managed to retain the ladies title by beating Liz in the final, again over 36 holes.

In the men’s handicap finals Ronnie Jamieson defeated his son Rhys,and Mary Paton triumphed over Jacqui Peebles in the ladies event.

In the seniors event, Carl Lawson defeated Kevin Walker Pictured below are the champions and runners up, Carl, Ronnie, Debbie, Kevin and Mary