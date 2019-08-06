Elmwood ladies golf outings go with a swing

The lady golfers from Elmwood Golfing Society enjoyed a successful golf tour recently.

Kirriemuir was the first stop where they played a Tri Am format.

The winning team was Carol Dawson, Mary Paton and Christine Lamb.

After a night in Edzell, eight pairs took part in that club’s senior greensome event. The highest scoring pair from the group was Debbie Macaskill and Trish Masterton, (ex Elmwood). The final tour match was played at Piperdam the following day, and the ladies enjoyed a Texas scramble. The highlight was Mary Paton, holing her tee shot at the 127 par 3 17th hole, therefore winning the nearest the pin prize. Jacqui Peebles had the longest drive, silver div, and Norma Imrie won in the bronze category.