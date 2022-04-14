Elmwood to host SDGC's British Masters
Two of the world’s most prestigious disabled golf championships are being hosted by SDGC in Scotland this year, with golfers travelling from the USA, the home nations and from around Europe.
The 54-hole British Masters will be held locally at Elmwood Golf Club from Monday 9 to Wednesday May 11.
The second is the British Open Championship, which is being held at the Strathmore Golf Centre in Alyth from Tuesday 13 to Thursday, September 15. Springfield’s Jim Gales, current British Open champion and chair of the SDGC said: “None of us are aiming to be paralympians or world class players, we want to go out there on the fairway and play the game the best we can and if we win, great.” You can find the SDGP on social media.