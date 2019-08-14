Emily Dark helps Scots to title victory

Newburgh teenager Emily Dark stamped her mark on the Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow.

Not only did the 18-year-old help guide Scotland to a win at the tournament, she also collected the event’s best youth under 21 player.

In the semi finals Scotland recorded a convincing 3-0 win against Poland, with Emily getting the first goal of the game.

That win brought with it not only a place in the final, but also a promotion to EuroHockey Championship I for 2021.

Emily said: “I’m so happy.

“We’ve been talking about it a lot and training so hard for it.

“One of our main aims for the tournament was to get promoted so we’re really buzzing.”

In the final Scotland, backed by a huge home support, won the championship with a 2-1 victory over Italy.

The Scots got off to an excellent start and enjoyed lots of early pressure in the contest.

Six minutes into the final, Scotland took the lead. Bex Condie powered her way into the D and turned the defender before smashing the ball goal ward. Sarah Jamieson deflected the ball past the goalkeeper and it bobbled over the line to make it 1-0.

After a series of Italian penalty corners it was Scotland who managed to strike the next goal. Amy Costello did well to win the ball, break forward and send Louise Campbell sprinting down the right. Campbell cut the ball back and Charlotte Watson managed to force the ball over the line to make it 2-0.

In the final minute of the match Italy pulled one back when a penalty corner looped into the net, but Scotland held on and won Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow.

Scotland head coach Jen Wilson said, “I’m absolutely delighted with the win. We said yesterday we had one more job to do and the girls’ absolutely went out and did it today. It was a tough game for us but we played how we know we can play. It’s very exciting how this team is developing.”