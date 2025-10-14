End of an era as InCAS Swimming Club departs its Inverkeithing base for last time

Swimmers bid farewell to The Wing at Inverkeithing High School

Last week marked a truly special - and emotional - milestone in the history of InCAS Swimming Club, as its final training session was held in The Wing at Inverkeithing High School.

After 50 years of making waves in this pool, InCAS swimmers and coaches came together for one last evening to celebrate the end of an era.

Club president Rachel Ingram told the Fife Free Press: “The atmosphere was bittersweet, overflowing with memories, laughter, and plenty of splashes.

"The laughter echoed off the pool walls just as it has done for decades, a fitting tribute to a space that has been at the heart of our club for generations.

"Games, relays, and nostalgic moments were aplenty as everyone – swimmers, coaches, parents, and volunteers – relived their journeys, from first strokes to regional and national competitions.

"The Wing has been more than just a pool – it’s been our home. It has embodied progress, perseverance and passion.

"Thousands of swimmers have trained here, found confidence here, won medals, forged friendships and grown in character and skill within its lanes.

"Coaches have mentored, parents have cheered, volunteers have supported and together we have built a legacy that will be carried forward with pride.

"Sadly, our departure from The Wing was not by choice. With the upcoming closure of Inverkeithing High School and no confirmed plans for a replacement pool, we were left with no option but to find a new base for InCAS.

"The uncertainty around future facilities made this transition even more difficult, but as always, our club faced the challenge head-on.

"While we are deeply saddened to say goodbye to this beloved facility, we also embrace the future with excitement. The closing of this chapter opens the door to new adventures, fresh facilities, and untold memories ahead – and we’re ready to dive in together, just as we always have.

"Here’s to the past 50 years and to the next.”

Although InCAS Swimming Club has now exited The Wing for the final time, the club will continue to meet at three alternative venues.

Vice president White added: "The Wing was our home and that's where most of our younger ones did their swimming.

"Due to Inverkeithing High School closing next summer, we've kind of had to spread ourselves between Carnegie, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy.

"So we don't really have a base at the moment, we’re kind of split across all three sites now.

"Only because we managed to secure time at Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre after its recent re-opening (it reopened its doors to the public on September 29 following a significant refurbishment project). We had to go to Scottish Swimming and say: ‘Look, there is a threat to the club if we don’t get any pool time at Cowdenbeath’.

"We’ve had to jump ship from The Wing now because we wouldn't have got that pool time at Cowdenbeath otherwise and we would have had nowhere to go. We have been kind of forced to go.

"With Cowdenbeath reopening, either we had to pay for both sites through to next year or make the commitment just to go to Cowdenbeath, otherwise we would have had nowhere to put the bottom end of the club.

"And then that would have been a problem because pool time is extremely rare. Cowdenbeath’s reopening came at just the right time.

"We would like to go back to Inverkeithing one day if that facility was ever rebuilt.”

Last week also saw InCAS’ 50th Club Championships at Carnegie Swimming Pool, with many personal bests smashed and team spirit on full display.

Over the past year, InCAS has entered into a fruitful collaboration with Dunfermline Amateur Swimming Club, a partnership which has rapidly gone from strength to strength, pooling resources, coaching expertise and competitor opportunities.

Club vice president Emma White added: “Together we’ve hosted some fantastic joint events and training sessions and taken part in a series of away camps.

"Highlights have included the Dunoon Swim Camp – a favourite among the swimmers – as well as a recent warm weather training camp, where both clubs benefited from top-class facilities and intensive coaching in ideal conditions.

"These camps not only elevated performance, but helped build lasting friendships and team unity across both clubs.

"As we mark this significant moment in the club’s history, we want to say a sincere and heartfelt thank you to everyone who has played a part in the InCAS journey over the past five decades.

"Here’s to everything we've achieved together – and everything still to come.”