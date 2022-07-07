Enthusiasm results in excellent times

The Cupar swimmers were in excellent form once again

The novice league events are always one of the highest profile in the swim meet calendar and clubs from across the area arrived to compete in Glenrothes.

The Cupar swimmers certainly made a splash, recording some top times and securing plenty of podium places.

﻿First up was Zak Strachan, in the 11-12 age group, who had an excellent swim in the 50m butterfly, coming first in his age group.

In the backstroke, Emma Maitland, 11-12, came in second in the 25m event and Matthew Gray, 11-12, secured third in the longer 50m distance.

In the 25m breaststroke, Ed Maitland and Vienna Kitching, both in the 8-10 category, both secured second place.

The club’s Freddie Milne, 11-12, had a fantastic swim coming first in his 25m breaststroke event age group, with Strachan following suit and winning the 100m distance.

Robbie Maitland, 11-12, raced in the 25m freestyle securing third place.

In the 50m freestyle distance, Jenna Graham, 8-10, came second with Abigail McNeilly, 11-12, placed third.

Ellen Stevenson, 11-12, continued the club’s success in the freestyle events, coming second in the 100m distance.