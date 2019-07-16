Eric drives home his advantage to lift St Andrews Rotary title

The Rotary Club of St Andrews has announced that this year’s winner of the Ken Smith Trophy is Eric Brown.

The trophy is a match play golf tournament for members of the club played throughout the year culminating in the final played in June. It was presented to the club by the late Ken Smith to further develop the fellowship upon which Rotary is based.

Ken joined the Rotary Club of St Andrews in 1968 and was its longest serving former president until his death earlier this year.

The final was fitting to the occasion. During the first attempt at a sudden death playoff between Douglas Jackson and the eventual winner, bad light stopped play. When the match was reconvened Eric Brown finally won on the 23rd hole.

Ken’s widow Mavis presented the trophy to Eric at a well attended club lunch.