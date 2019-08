Scotscraig Golf Club held a Solheim Cup related competition in the form of a fun competition over nine holes.

10 teams of an adult and a junior took part in a foursomes format with the adults taking the drives.

Five teams played for Europe and five played for USA with Europe winning by one stroke.

David Christie and his grandson Adam had a magic two at the sixth and the best nett scores were recorded by Billy and Jamie Grace and Craig and Neave Mackie both with 35