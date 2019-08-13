Europe take ‘Solheim Cup’ rehearsal

The annual Tassie competiton at the Duke’s Golf Club was given a twist for competing clubs this year.

Each year the Duke’s invites 11 teams of golfers from across Tayside and Fife to join their own ladies for a competition.

This year 72 golfers took part and this year the competition was given a twist.

With it being the Solheim Cup in a few weeks time, organisers split the field into two teams, Europe and the USA.

Competition was fierce across the greens and fairways but the event was played in a good spirit.

In the end there was very little to separate the two teams.

Europe narrowly won by two points.

The winning team this year was Ladybank Golf Club.