European Tour card in the bag after Calum Hill’s summer of dominance

Calum Hill takes a break from the Challenge Tour this week with his playing rights for the main tour next season tucked in his back pocket.

A terrific summer of high placed finishes and victories saw Calum, from Kinross, surge to the top of the second tier Challenge Tour’s order of merit.

The top 15 at the end of the season win cards for the European Tour next year, with Hill’s tied third place finish at last weekend’s Rolex Trophy handing him enough points to cement his place regardless of what happens over the next few events.

Hill’s management team, Bounce, confirmed: “Following his latest top 10 at the RolexTrophy, and as he takes a week off, we are delighted to confirm Calum Hill rubber stamps top 15 on the Challenge Tour and as a result will be a European Tour player in 2020.”

“It’s been a great season.”

The card is just reward for Hill’s astonishing form over his past few events.

He kickstarted his season on the European Tour’s Scottish Open with a tie for leading Scot.

Then followed a quite dramatic run of finishes.

A win followed at the Euram Bank Open in Austria, a T3 a week later at the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge, another victory at the Made in Denmark Challenge, a T7 at the ISPS Handa World Invitational Men/Women event in Northern Ireland before his T3 at the Rolex Trophy put him on a massive 107,763 points at the top of the Challenge Tour’s rankings.

Hoping to join him on the main tour next season is Drumoig’s Connor Syme.

The 24-year-old is in a great spot to do that, and currently occupies seventh place on the order of merit.

Connor will tee it up at this weekend’s Challenge Tour event, the KPMG Trophy in Belgium.