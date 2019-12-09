European Tour pros secure more crucial points

Connor Syme built on his European Tour opening week top 15 with another excellent finish at the Mauritius Open.

The north east Fife 24-year-old shot rounds of 68, 66, 69 and 69 to tie for ninth place.

Also impressing again was Kirkcaldy born Calum Hill who was in contention to win the tournament after rounds of 68, 64 and 68 before a closing 18 holes of 74 saw him slip down to a tie for 17th.

With two events now played on the main tier tour, Connor and Calum have managed to already rack up some Race to Dubai points.

Connor sits on 87.6 points with Calum a little further behind on 69.6.

At the end of the season the top 115 players in the Race to Dubai rankings all keep their tour cards for the next season.