Evan Bloodoff departs Fife Flyers as Carlo Finucci returns

Fife Flyers fans received good and bad news in equal measure this morning with one key player returning while another made a shock departure.

Carlo Finucci has signed up for a fourth consecutive season at the Kirkcaldy club, but fellow forward Evan Bloodoff has left to join EIHL rivals Coventry Blaze.

Carlo Finucci has returned for a fourth season at Fife Flyers. Pic: Steve Gunn

The loss of such a talismanic skater to a club who finished below Fife in the standings in each of the past four seasons comes as a surprising blow, with the 28-year-old stating: "I have nothing but good things to say about Fife, I just thought it was time for a change."

Confirmation of Bloodoff's departure came shortly after the club announced the return of 32-year-old Finucci - a popular figure among the support for his wholehearted performances and high points return, with 67 goals and 105 assists in 198 appearances for Fife.

“It’s an absolute honour to be back for my fourth season with the club," he said. "There simply is no place else I would rather be.

"I’m excited to see the squad that Dutes and Hutch build throughout the off-season and I look forward to going to battle with them.

“I will pride myself on being a leader on this team as well as taking my game to another level.

“My wife and I can’t wait to get back to Kirkcaldy and I’m itching to play in front of the loyal Flyers fans that have welcomed me with open arms from day one, and who are always behind us. See you all in August."

Head coach Todd Dutiaume added: “Carlo has been an integral part of the team since he joined us back in 2016.

“He’s a hardworking, committed, skilled player that is respected by both the fans and his team mates, and it’s great to have him back for the 2019/20 season.

“It was important for me and Hutch to get a core group of guys back, and Carlo is one of those guys.”