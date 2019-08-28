Ewan brings back the gold for Great Britain

Wormit’s Ewan Wilson hit the gold standard byt helping Great Britain’s young sailors to a gold medal at the 29er European Championships in Italy.

Two-time Youth Worlds competitors Ewan and his partner Finley Armstrong claimed gold in the boys’ fleet and in the overall competition standings followed by the British Sailing Team pairing of Freya Black and James Grummett in silver.

Held at Circolo Vela Arco, Great Britain’s youth racers also took home the Nations Trophy, the prize for the best performing nation, on the back of four top ten finishes in the 210-boat fleet.

Helm Wilson (16) said: “We didn’t expect to do as well as we did.

“We wanted to medal but wasn’t expected to win.

“It feels amazing to have won.

“It hasn’t properly sunk in yet but it’s definitely a good feeling.”