Ewan hopes to medal at sailing world champs

Wormit Boating Club’s Ewan Wilson is among fourteen of the country’s most promising young sailors currentlyrepresenting Great Britain at the Youth Sailing World Championships.

Wilson, 16, (above left) will represent the British Youth Sailing Team in the boys’ 29er fleet alongside crew Fin Armstrong at the prestigious regatta in Gydnia, Poland, from July 15 to 19.

The pair were picked for the team following their winning performance at the recent RYA Youth National Championships.

It will be their second Youth Worlds, having finished eighth at last year’s regatta in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“It feels great to be selected again to represent Britain,” Wilson said.

“It’s an honour and we can’t wait to get started.

“Last year was a learning experience – it was a great experience feeling part of a team and like how we had to be independent and do everything for ourselves.

“Fin and I would love to win a medal this year as we have been putting a lot of hours in on the water.

“Hopefully it will pay off.”

The Youth Worlds is the pinnacle of the global youth racing scene, with many athletes going on to become successful professional sailors.

Previous Youth Worlds participants include some of today’s best-known sailors including the world’s most decorated Olympic sailor Sir Ben Ainslie and 2008 Beijing gold medallist Pippa Wilson.

“Our Youth Worlds team this year I feel is a great mix of experience and young sailing talent,” said Mark Nicholls, the RYA’s Youth Racing Manager.

“We have international medals in the squad and returning Youth Worlds sailors who are determined to improve and show the world what they can do. Add to that some great newcomers to the team.

“I’m excited by the attitude of all the selected sailors and look forward to seeing what they can do on the world stage. They are all top sailing talents and are looking to grasp this great experience.”