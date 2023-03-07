Ewan McTurk with his Coach of the Year award

And McTurk, 24, of Ballingry, was honoured for his sterling work coaching a variety of sports to kids from throughout Fife when he landed Coach of the Year at the recent Scottish Sports Futures sportscotland awards in Glasgow’s Radisson Blu Hotel.

"I was very surprised to get this award,” McTurk, who initially did voluntary work for Scottish Sports Futures from the age of 14 before coaching for them in various roles, told the Fife Free Press. “But it makes me feel I’m doing something right.

"I’ve grown up and I’ve learned loads. It’s really good.

"I’m from a rough area full of deprivation so I’ve got the kind of experience that the kids have probably got as well.

"My mum and dad split up and me and my two brothers Sam and Owen used to be wee riots. We used to kick about the streets, just running about and doing stupid things when we were younger.

"We were causing trouble constantly, chapping doors and running away, stuff like that.

"The kids I now coach can see me as a role model. I’ve been in their shoes, I know what it’s like.

"It’s great that I can encourage them to be a bit more sporty.”

McTurk, whose full job title is sessional sports coach/youth worker, is now in his third year working for Scottish Sports Futures, coaching football, basketball, tennis, badminton, volleyball and dodgeball at Lochgelly Community Centre to around 50 local youngsters from Lochgelly, Beith and St Andrews High Schools.

He does two programmes, a referral-based school one and an evening one focusing on the importance of kids avoiding anti-social behaviour.

"The favourite sport that I coach is probably basketball,” McTurk said. “I used to play it when I started with the organisation, then I just moved on and constantly ran with it.

"I do a bit of football too.

"I’m the first to say to the kids: ‘Aye I’ll coach you’ because I enjoy it.”

McTurk, who has a Level 6 coaching degree qualification, has been determined to change others’ lives for the better, just like he has done personally.

The dad of two, who is coaching on most days throughout the year, added: "Doing the coaching has changed my life drastically.

“I’m more focused on the job, more disciplined, and I now have two wee girls, Poppy (5) and Gianna (1), and my girlfriend Bethany Clyde that I need to look after.”

At the awards night on February 24, McTurk was one of eight prize recipients made up of young people, coaches and organisations from across Scotland who have helped young people change lives through sport.

Nearly 60 nominations had been submitted across the categories and the winners were selected in recognition of their work in Scottish Sports Futures (SSF) programmes and projects.

