Ex-UFC hero Stevie Ray promotes exciting show in Fife this Saturday

Stevie Ray (right) is running this weekend's MMA show with Steven Heggie (also pictured)

Ex-Ultimate Fighting Championship star Stevie Ray, of Kirkcaldy, is gearing up for helping run an exciting MMA show in the 750-capacity Rothes Hall in Glenrothes this Saturday, July 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray, 35, will be a fascinated onlooker as nine of his Braveheart MMA gym members battle it out on a 13-fight card – each contest is three rounds of three minutes – headlined by an intriguing featherweight contest between Glasgow’s Stephen Clancy Jnr and Ireland's Jake Ngai.

“This will be a really good night,” said Ray, who was electronially tagged for street fighting as a youth but spectacularly rebuilt his life in Mixed Martial Arts before becoming an Ultimate Fighting Championship star who once fought for one million dollars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's quite cool for me to because this is how I first started my career 16 years ago. I like now being part of a promotion and trying to help the younger generation kind of build their careers.

"We've got guys obviously from all over Fife that are fighting, nine of my guys. Some of them live in Leven, some are Kirkcaldy or Glenrothes. Most of them will be making their debut.

"There's maybe three or four different fighters that have already fought before, but I think there's about five or six of them that this is their first fight, so they will have a mix of excitement and nerves.

"It probably makes it easier that there's nine of them all at once and it's not just one or two of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got one bout that's under-18, so there's no head shots, they're not allowed to hit each other in the face and they’ve got to wear shin guards. The rest of the fights are normal MMA bouts.”

With commentary by Jamie Gardner, doors open at 5pm before the first fight at 6pm on an evening featuring several exciting fights eventually culminating in Clancy Jnr v Ngai which will be the final contest of the evening.

Tickets for this Saturday’s show can be purchased online from https://fixr.co/event/braveheart-promotions-tickets-173873731

People attending must be aged 14 or over and accompanied by an adult if under 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray, promoting the show with business partner Steven Heggie, added: “Ticket sales are going really good. We've probably got just over 100 tickets left. We're going to try and keep some tickets for the door, but people are better buying them via the link.”