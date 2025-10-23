Ex-UFC superstar Stevie Ray assesses dramatic evening of MMA fight action in Fife

Stevie Ray (right) with his fighter Keegan Cairns after his heavyweight fight against Jacob Fallon (Pic Josh McCallion)

On a stunning evening of amateur MMA action last Saturday featuring stars from Scotland, England and Ireland, top home grown talent trained by Kirkcaldy-born former Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar Stevie Ray fought impressively in front of a sell-out 600 crowd at Rothes Hall in Glenrothes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-fight Braveheart Promotions 2 card included a pair of King of the Kingdom title fights, with Englishman Harrison Coventry defeating Ireland’s Jake Ngai to become bantamweight champion and home fighter Keegan Cairns being cruelly denied the heavyweight crown late on against Garnock Valley’s Jacob Fallon.

Braveheart MMA gym owner and head coach Ray – joint event promoter with business partner Steven Heggie – said: “Keegan, one of my guys, got hit by a head kick in the first round which I think would have knocked out 99 men out of 100 and you could see he was rocked. But he recovered and was then winning his whole fight until the last minute and he got knocked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was very unfortunate for him, he’s a bit gutted. The shot which ended the fight was illegal as it caught Keegan on the back of the head although he was turning away.

Cupar fighter Jack Brand celebrates his win

"After reviewing the footage later with the higher officials it was deemed as a no contest.

"I’m gutted for Keegan because it was a five-round fight and if it had been a normal three-round fight he would have won.”

Cairns’ unfortunate ending formed part of an overall record of five wins, one draw, two losses and that one non contest for Braveheart MMA fighters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were victories for Jay Jay Penrose, Michael Kane, Jack Brand, Lewis Day, Lucas McDonald a draw for Frankie Carroll and defeats for Fraser Kennedy and Callum Donaldson.

Irvine MacLean vs Max Dawson

Ray, 35, added: “Jack absolutely smashed it. I knew he would, he’s got a lot of potential.

"Lewis was brilliant as well, which was great because I think one of the main bosses from his work came to watch him fight.”

Ray said that all of the participating fighters had recovered well after competing last weekend. Thanks go to Fife Medical Team for their professional care and support throughout the event.

You can watch the fights by viewing the recorded action on YouTube @BraveheartPromotions.