Excellent times and PBs for the Anster Haddies

Six Haddies raced the Ceres 8 mile Road Race and recorded some excellent times for the club.

The Fife AC organised race follows a hilly route starting in Ceres, running up through Woodside at the halfway point then following a downhill finish back into Ceres.

Mike Reilly ran a course PB and finished first Haddie home in 52.50, closely followed by Eric Anderson in 52.59, Ross Young 55.36, Fiona Cruickshanks 1.02.33, Pamela Cruickshanks 1.06.55 and Jacqui McDonald 1.21.16.

On Saturday at the Highlands Parkrun in Melbourne, Australia, Duncan Hall finished second overall 20.57.

At St Andrews Parkrun, the club’s Lynne Herd finished second FV40 in 24.30, Jacqui McDonald 28.39, Mike Reilly 32.00 and Susan Hutchison 41.27.

Bill Simpson finished Lochore Meadows Parkrun in 24.47 to take first place in his age category.

At the near-by Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Ross Young finished in 19.43, followed by Jas Baillie in 21.57.

Eric Anderson was the sole Haddie representative at the Path of Condie half marathon which was held on Saturday morning.

The race is described as a ‘tough half marathon with attitude and altitude’.

Not recommended as a first-time half marathon due to the challenging route.

Eric finished the circular hilly route in a time of 1.35.39.

Tonight (Wednesday) sees the next race in the Haddies Summer Series championship at Kellie Law.

Meeting at 6.30pm at Kellie Castle car park, all new members are welcome to join, however should be aware this is a tougher training session than normal.

