Exciting night on the tables in St Andrews

Martin Turnbull who is proving a valuable addition to the club with a number of fine wins against more experienced opponents

A derby match between the St Andrews club's Division Two teams saw Truants leading for most of the match.

But Swots kept in touch and drew level at 4-4 when Sandy Pearson defeated Louis MacLeod in straight sets.

In game nine, Howard Lee added to his two earlier wins with a five set defeat of Ian Smith and fellow Truant Graham Wood ensured the 6-4 victory for his team with a 3-0 win over Kong Wan.

Kong was back on the table after a lengthy absence, and was unlucky not to mark his return with a win, only going down 12-14 to Louis in the fifth set of their tight encounter.

Smith was best Swot on the night with two singles wins as well as pairing up with Sandy to win the doubles against Wood and Lee.

In the other half of the hall the exciting action continued as New Kids welcomed Brechin side Buccaneers for a Division Three tie.

It was to be another thrilling encounter.

Another tight match ensued, with a 3-3 scoreline at the end of the first two rounds of singles.

Dave Beveridge won one and Martin Turnbull two for the home side.

Turnbull then lost 8-11 in the fifth to Stewart Ferguson.

Charlie Ross brought new Kids level again with a four set win, but Beveridge lost out 9-11 in the fifth to give the Brechin side the edge again.