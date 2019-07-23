Experience of medal miss will help us to come back stronger

Wormit Boating Club’s Ewan Wilson has vowed to come back stronger after narrowly missing a medal at the 2019 Youth Sailing World Championships.

Wilson (16) represented the British Youth Sailing Team in the boys’ 29er fleet alongside crew Fin Armstrong at the prestigious regatta in Gydnia, Poland.

The duo were in contention for a medal at the halfway stage of the regatta but ended the week in fourth, just two points off bronze.

Wilson said he and Armstrong would now capitalise on their experience when they take on the 29er World Championships at the same venue next week.

“It was a great event, and totally different to any other that we have done,” Wilson said.

“It all came down to the smallest of margins. We have learned a lot this week, and know now that we have to move on from our mistakes and not dwell on them.”

Wilson and Armstrong were picked for the British Youth Sailing Team following their winning performance at the recent RYA Youth National Championships.

It was their second Youth Worlds, having finished eighth at last year’s regatta in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“We are back in Gdynia next week for the 29er World Championships so will take what we’ve learned this week into that regatta and hopefully we can go one better,” Wilson added.

The local teen was among fourteen of the country’s most promising young sailors representing Great Britain at the Youth Sailing World Championships.

Previous Youth Worlds participants include some of today’s best-known sailors including the world’s most decorated Olympic sailor Sir Ben Ainslie and 2008 Beijing gold medallist Pippa Wilson.

Jonny McGovern, the RYA’s Youth Worlds team leader, said he could not be more proud of the attitude from his athletes.

“They all showed a really professional approach and worked well together to keep fighting all week,” he said. “We had a real mix of conditions throughout the competition and it was great to see so many in contention for medals going into the last day.”