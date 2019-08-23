Experienced ex-Flyers join Kirkcaldy Kestrels squad

Ice hockey outfit Kirkcaldy Kestrels have boosted their roster for the forthcoming Scottish National League (SNL) campaign by recruiting three vastly experienced players.

Former Fife Flyers icemen Chris Wands, Jamie Wilson and Tommy Muir have all agreed to join the Lang Toun side as it bids to build on last season’s third-place finish.

WAs has spent the last 15 seasons with the Flyers, having orignally signed back in teh club’s British NAtional League and Northern League days.

The defenceman has been a permanent fixture with the Rosslyn Street club following its move to teh Elite League in 2011, icing in nearly 450 games in the UK’s top flight.

Wilson is returning to action this season after a year away from the sport, according to the Scottish Ice Hockey Associaton website.

He played for the Kestrels in 2017-18, having previously turned out extensively for Fife Flyers.

The forward made over 350 appearances for Fife in the EIHL and his experience is likley to prove invaluable to the Kestrels this season.

Muire is also returning to ice hockey after a year out of the game.

The ‘D’ man made almost 450 appearances in the EIHL and should be a key figure on the Kestrels’ blue line this term.