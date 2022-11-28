Fabulous atmosphere as Kingdom boxers take on visiting Select team

Daryl Gray (right) won after dominating first round (Submitted pics)

The unbelievable atmosphere created was a perfect illustration of why this evening can be referred to as being Fife’s biggest and best boxing event.

In addition to two skills bouts, there were 10 competitive fights with the Kingdom team taking on boxers from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Falkirk and Dundee, some of whom are current or former Scottish champions or silver medallists.

The visiting select team came out on top, winning by six bouts to four, but with two very close split decisions the result could very easily have been reversed.

Best Kingdom Junior boxer Jake Berchtenbreiter

A rematch of the 2021 Scottish Novice Championship final between Lochee’s Aiden Williamson and Kingdom’s JM Crombie saw a 3-2 split decision in Williamson’s favour, a repeat result of last year’s final in a great bout.

The Best Kingdom Boxer of the Night award, decided by the referees and judges, went to top of the bill light-middleweight Daryl Gray who landed heavy first round power shots on C Jay Taarbett, who then failed to come out for the second round.

Also chosen by the officials in attendance for the Best Kingdom Junior Boxer award was 15-year-old Jake Berchtenbreiter, who won by unanimous decision on all five judges’ scorecards against another Fifer in Eamon O’Halloran from Dunfermline Boxing Club.

The Kingdom team were:

JM Crombie and Aiden Williamson get Best Bout award

Schoolboy – Faris Tannahill; Junior – Jake Berchtenbreiter, Jackson Gammie; Youth - James Fish (Scottish silver medal winner), JM Crombie (two-time Scottish silver medal winner), Jack Clark; Light-welterweight – Bradley Davies, David Fleming (two-time Scottish silver medal winner); Light-middleweight – Daryl Gray; Middleweight – James McLaren; Cruiserweight – Josh Galloway (Scottish B class champion); Super Heavyweight – Davy Nelson.

The boxing club thanks everyone who attended the show, the individuals and businesses that sponsored bouts, kit and awards and those who bought the auction items as without this fantastic support it wouldn’t be possible for organisers to put on events like this.