Falkland Cricket Club’s Greg set for batathon charity effort

Falkland Cricket Club’s Greg Chambers will be going all out soon to help raise cash for MND Scotland.

The charity is very close to the hearts of everyone at the club and, to help it continue its good work, Greg is to attempt a sponsored batathon for 12 hours at Cluny Activities on October 31. Greg is inviting anyone who would like to help him raise funds for the excellent cause to get in touch with him at gregdpchambers@gmail.com or by donating directly to www.gofundme.com/batathon-for-mnd-scotland