Falkland grab elusive victory

Falkland won the toss, batted first and were off to a whirlwind start with Steven Meikle and Jack Henderson putting on 65 for the first wicket.

But then wickets fell quickly until Charlie Cassell and Euan Sloan came together to steady the ship, and then, crucially, the tail wagged with Cameron Nellies and Devon May making what turned out to be match winning contributions.

The total of 243 looked a good and a feature of the game was the excellence of the Aberdeen side's fielding with at least three great catches, and one magnificent caught and bowled.

Cameron Nellies helped guide Falkland to the win. Stock pic by David Potter

Stoneywood-Dyce's reply looked for a while as if it were going to be successful when Stander and Wolmarans were in full flow and Falkland visibly wilted in the intense heat that prevailed all day.

But these two were the only real contributions, and their tail did not wag, while all the time Falkland stuck manfully to the task and pulled off what seemed an unlikely victory with good bowling all round, despite the 23 wides, and the right attitude in the field.

No-one can grudge Falkland their celebrations after some unlucky performances in defeat in recent weeks which have included two narrow losses and a tie in Edinburgh.

There is now considerable space between themselves and Arbroath at the bottom of the Eastern Premier League.