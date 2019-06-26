Falkland hit form and knock league leaders for six

On a beautiful midsummer day at Falkland, the home team had a convincing win over Gordonians who up to this point had had a 100 per cent record.

Falkland were at it from the start, and hit form at just the right time against the league leaders.

Falkland won the toss and opted to bat against a talented team who, oddly, decided to open with slow bowlers and leave the fast men till late in the innings.

Falkland’s large total was more than 50% due to Harsha Cooray’s 149, but he was well supported by Adam Ferguson who scored 38 in a stand of 100 exactly.

After the departure of Cooray, Falkland were indebted to a fine unbroken stand by two youngsters Cassius Haresign and Euan Sloan.

275 always did look like a winning total, but for a while when the Gordonians were 114 for 2, a shock result did not look entirely out of the question.

Falkland, however, bowled competently (albeit conceding 16 Wides) and Lyle Robertson in particular deserves praise for his 3 for 19.

Falkland’s fielding, although far from immaculate, was nevertheless noticeably better than that of Gordonians.

It was a good day for Falkland which included the bizarre sight of a surprise visit from a hang glider landing on an adjacent field.

There were, however, one or two unsavoury incidents, with culprits on both sides, which must be addressed.

This is now the halfway stage of the season, and the battle for the Strathmore Union North Eastern Championship is now heating up and seems to be a three horse race between Gordonians, Meigle and Falkland with Dundee High School also in the frame.

At the moment Meigle are still on top with a 100 per cent record, but there is a long way to go.

Falkland will be aiming to keep pace when they travel to face Arbroath on Saturday.

Scoreline: Falkland 275/5 (H Cooray 146, A Ferguson 38, C Haresign 29 not out, E Sloan 25 not out) Gordonians 190 all out (A Arora 36, H Saraswat 35, L Robertson 3 for 29).