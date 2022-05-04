Falkland impress before rain stops play

Falkland had made an impressive start in the game before conditions took hold. Pic by David Potter

Carlton, an impressive Edinburgh side with several Scottish Internationals on board, batted first and were going well at 192 for 5 when they were taken off thanks to the rain.

The pick of Falkland's bowlers were Charlie Cassell who took 3 for 32 and showed an impressive amount of pace and accuracy.

On the other hand, Shah was 75 not out and going well, and who knows what they would have scored if they had had their 50 overs.

After a prolonged delay, the game resumed in conditions which were far from ideal.

Both sides returned to the field but the skies were looking ominous and there were growing fears that a return to the changing rooms wouldn’t be too long away.

Duckworth Lewis set Falkland a target of 181 in 25 overs.

And they restarted proceedings well, giving a solid account of themselves against their opposition.

Falkland were making a good show of it with Euan Sloan and Lyle Robertson going well until Robertson was run out.

But things underfoot weren’t improving and the weather had started to change. At this point the umpires decided that the conditions were just too dangerous, and the game was abandoned.

Scoring: Carlton 192/5 (38 overs) Falkland 70/2 (9.3 overs) match abandoned.