Falkland leave it late but book semi final spot

Falkland had an exciting win off the second last ball during Wednesday night’s Three Counties Cup quarter final.

Oppenents Strathmore were to be commended for their part in a fine contest which had the spectators enthralled until the end.

They met in the village but few could have anticipated what an exciting evening’s cricket was in store.

Both sides believed they were on top and on course for the win at various points in the match, only for Falkland to edge ahead at a crucial point.

On a fine midsummer night, Strathmore won the toss and chose to bat.

Thanks largely to a good start from Shoaib and Saim, and a good knock of 29 from Jonny Blackie, they reached the competitive score of 123.

Lyle Robertson was the pick of the Falkland bowlers with 3 for 21.

In reply, Falkland looked as if they were winning comfortably with Harsha Cooray going strong, but he was well caught by Shoaib, and Falkland then began to struggle until youngsters Lyle Robertson and Euan Sloan came together when 43 were still required.

The runs were added competently and intelligently with Robertson finishing off proceedings with a six over the pavilion off the penultimate ball.

Falkland now advance to Finals Day against Gordonians, Arbroath and Dundee High School at Falkland on Sunday August 4.

This promises to be an entertaining day’s cricket.

Scoreline from the Three Counties Cup Quarter Final at Falkland on Wednesday July 3: Strathmore 123/9 (J Blackie 29, L Robertson 3 for 21), Falkland 127/6 (H Cooray 36, L Robertson 24 not out).