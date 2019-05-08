Falkland navigate through their double header

Falkland’s cricketers had a double header this week with games on Saturday and Tuesday night.

Despite poor conditions, the local side adapted well and managed to secure a couple of deserved victories from both matches.

Falkland had what, in the end was an easy victory at Doocot Park against Perth on Saturday.

Ryan Hepburn won the toss and quite rightly opted to insert Perth on what turned out to be a difficult early season pitch on a very cold day.

The ball tended to keep low, but the pitch was unpredictable, and all that Falkland really had to do was bowl straight.

They did so admirably with Ryan Hepburn, Darren Pearce and Lyle Robertson each taking three wickets to dismiss the Perth side for 68 in 36 Overs.

The score was nothing like enough, even in poor batting conditions, but Falkland stumbled a little with some of the early batsmen out to injudicious strokes.

Harsha Cooray and Lyle Robertson, though, got together and by sensible batting, mainly in singles, against Saeed the professional of Perth, they saw Falkland over the line in 20 overs.

Last week’s game against Arbroath having been rained off, this was Falkland’s first victory of the League season.

• Perth Doocot 68 all out (L Robertson 3 for 10; D Pearse 3 for 11; R Hepburn 3 for 15); Falkland 69/4 (H Cooray 21 not out; U Saeed 3 for 9).

On Tuesday at a cold and wet night at Victory Park, Meigle, Falkland progressed to the next round of the Three Counties Cup.

The conditions were hardly suitable for cricket even at the start, and the game finished more or less in darkness with everyone wet and miserable.

There will be better nights for playing cricket.

Falkland were indebted to Cameron Nellies who hit 73 with 4 fine sixes.

He was well supported by both Connor Langlands and Lyle Robertson who both scored 19.

In the circumstances, the total of 134 was very acceptable, although they were helped by Meigle’s strange arrangement of their bowlers resulting in their two best bowlers each being an over short at the end.

In reply, Meigle were 32 runs short and Falkland were once again indebted to Cameron Nellies for three catches in the outfield.

The best bowler was Steven Meikle with his 3 for 17.

• Falkland 134 for 5 (C Nellies 73) Meigle 102 for 9 (M Harvey 20, S Meikle 3 for 17).