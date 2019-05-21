Falkland runner Daniel rises to the challenge

Falkland Trail Runners’ Daniel Kershaw crossed the finish line on Sunday to complete what is described as the UK’s ultimate endurance race.

Daniel was one of 17 runners from around the UK who signed up to raise funds for the Brathey Trust by taking on the epic 10 day running challenge named the Brathay 10 in 10.

They set off to each run the same marathon every day for 10 consecutive days, a lap of Windermere, England’s largest lake.

Their last marathon was on Sunday, May 19 when they joined the 1200 runners who were running the ASCIS Windermere Marathon.

This included four of Daniel’s Falkland Trail Runners club mates Susanne Lumsden, Caroline Colgan, Stuart McIntyre and John Clark who were there to support him over the final leg of the gruelling event.

When crossing the finish line on Sunday at Brathay Hall Daniel had ran a total of 47 hours 02 minutes 47 seconds.

The breakdown of his daily runs were, day one (3:59.13), day two (4:28.27), day three (4:35.30), day four (4:56.12), day five (4:54.58), day six (4:58.540, day seven (4:58.570, day eight (4:55.400, day nine (4:40.46), day 10 (4:34.10).

An amazing achievement indeed.

Closer to home, a number of FTR members were among the category prizes at the Recycle and Reuse Charity Race from the Pitcairn Centre in Glenrothes.

Mike Murdoch was third male overall with Hailey Marshall runner up in the female category.

Bradley Marshall was leading junior with Bill Duff first over-70.

FTR results were: Mike Murdoch 32m 20s, Hailey Marshall 32.42, Bradley Marshall 34.10, Robert Leggett 34.16, Alan Gardener 38.13, Tony Gallacher 39.58, Gillian Ireland 41.50, Bill Duff 48.12.

Judy Turner was the first female in the Errol 10k while Chris Russell was third overall and leading over-40 in the Kinnoul Hill Race Race.