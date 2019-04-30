Falkland runners have one busy weekend

From marathons in London, Stirling and Blackpool to 10ks in Balmoral and Balquhidder and ultras along the West Highland Way, weekend was been one of the busiest for the Falkland Trail Runners.

At the London Marathon, Alan Budd shaved seven minutes of his PB with an excellent run which saw him cross the finish line in 2 hours 46 minutes 28 seconds.

Bryan Innes also excelled to finish in 3h 09m 39s.

Completing the FTR representation was Christine Wilson who came home in 4 hours 22m 54s.

The club had runners in both the full marathon and half marathon in Stirling.

Hailey Marshall’s time of 3h 38m 50s in the full marathon was 20 minutes quicker than her previous best time of 3h 58m set in Edinburgh last year.

In the shorter race, Carolyn Haddow had a good run finishing in 1h 42m 36s and she was followed home by Alison Marven 1h 59m 22s.

Daniel Kershaw was a lone skwerl in the Blackpool Marathon finishing in 3 hours 43 minutes 47 seconds to place 119th.

Seven hardy skwerls were among a big field of 650 runers who tackled the 53 miles Milngavie to Tyndrum Highland Fling race.

Finishing positions were, 75 Paul Hammond 9h 42m 28s, 293 Karen Bayne 11h 47m 38s, 302 Susie Harley 11h 52m 05s, 353 Kevin Funnell 12h 16m 08s, 370 Angela Taylor 12h 21m 05s, 483 Iain Donaldson 13h 13m 58s, 491 Tony Gallagher 13h 19m 48s.

In the Hidden Glen 10k event at Monachyle Glen, Balquhidder, Andy Harley in 20th place led home a scurry of eight skwerls in 47 minutes 04 seconds, Tony Catlin who finished 60th was also the leading over-60 in the race. FTR finishing times were 20 Andy Harley 47.04, 60 & 1 M60 Tony Catlin 52.36, 168 Janet Parker 61.02, 184 Bill Duff 62.10, 189 Russ Valentine 62.22, 222 Graeme Braid 64.37, 284 Catriona Marcol 68.07, 391 Kim Gilbert 83.40.

With it being a counting event in their club championship, 20 FTR members contested the Norman’s Law Hill Race.

Chris Russell finished seventh overall and first in the over-40 category.

Jamie Lessells was the leading under-20 with Judith Turner third female overall.

The Falkland club were also represented over both days of the Run Balmoral event.

Races details: 1, 10K Martin Kirkbride 50.34, Nessie Kirkbride 67.54.

Day 2, Duathlon Eric Nachman 2h 16m 42s. 15 mile trail race Gordon Laing 1h 50m 35s, Alexa Tweddle 2h 51m 48s, Nessie Kirkbride 3h 15m 48s.

Veteran Bill Duff led home the over 70s at both the Beinn Dubh Hill Race and Washington Trail Race.

Iain Simpson ran The Three Peaks Race which traverses the famous Yorkshire Dales mountains of Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside.

Iain completed the course in 5 hours 23 minutes.