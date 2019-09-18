Falkland runners return with a clutch of prizes

Falkland Trail Runners have been in prize winning form.

Firstly in the midweek Stuart Duncan Memorial 5k in Glenrothes then at the 5.1 mile Tufty Trail Race from Strathmiglo.

In the Glenrothes race Hailey Marshall was the winner of the female category finishing 15th overall in 20m 32s.

The first Skwerl to finish was Dave Clark in fifth place and first in the M40 category.

Another age group winner was club veteran Bill Duff who was leading over-70.

The Tufty Trail Race held over the paths and trails of Falkland Estate saw a handful of Skwerls pick up prizes.

Chris Russell was the overall race winner.

Tony Martin will represent the Scotland team in the upcoming International Masters Cross Country match in Southport. Running in the selection trials at Tollcross, Tony finish in first place covering the bumpy 6k course in 21m 54s.

Karen Campbell contested the 40 miles Ayr Way Ultra Race finishing 11th female in 9 hours 58 minutes 23 seconds.