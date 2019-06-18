Falkland runners slither their way into the prizes

Falkland Trail Runners Susanne Lumsden and Richard Shaw were among the category prizes at the Sandy Slither Race.

The 6.1 mile course from Lower Largo to Elie takes the competitors over beach, dunes, road, footpaths and the crossing of the Cocklemill Burn.

Susanne finished first in the over-40 female category and fourth female overall with Richard finishing in third place in the over-60 male age group.

FTR results were, 23rd and first F40 Susanne Lumsden 48m 47s; 37th and third M60 Richard Shaw 52m 20s; 40th Alice Patterson 52m 35s; 62nd Alan Gardener 58m 44s; 84th Sandra Gardener 75m 37s.

The respective male and female race winners were Fife AC duo Scott Cassidy and Jennifer Spence.

FTR were well represented in the Black Rock 5 race at Kinghorn last Friday night.

The Skwerls had 13 runners among a huge field of over 1000.

Runners came from across the central belt to compete, with Fife athletes amongst the leading finishers.

The race starts at the bottom of Harbour Road under the railway viaduct and climbs uphill, turning left onto Pettycur Road before following the route to the beach.

Down a small ramp and onto the sand, runners head out to the rock.

Having made their way around the Black Rock competitors retrace their steps back to the beach, up the hill and then down to the start line.

However, the finish line is on South Overgate near the junction with the A921 - meaning a left turn and a final uphill dash complete the race.

FTR finishers were Susanne Lumsden 36.33; Susie Harley 36.37; John Clark 36.29; Alan Gardener 38.33; Bill Duff 41.03 (first over-70); Alison Marven 43.31; Rosemary Lee 43.50; Sandra Gardener 46.36; John Lee 47.29; Michelle Chisholm 48.49; Annie Gibson 49.37; Stuart McIntyre 52.16.

Four Skwerls ran the Run Mhor Half Marathon at Balquhidder.

Results were: Tony Catlin 1h 59m 50s; Janet Parker 2h 07m 07s; Graeme Braid 2h 39m 00s; Kim Gilbert 3h 14m 48s.