Falkland’s cricketers have too much in hand for Kinloch

Falkland beat Kinloch by 96 runs on a pleasant if still slightly cold day in the Strathmore Union at Falkland on Saturday.

Falkland won the toss and chose to bat, and thanks mainly to a stand of 113 between Lyle Robertson and Adam Ferguson, scored a total of 236 for 8 with Tahir Niazi taking 3 for 38.

This total always looked as if it were going to be good enough, and it was only a painstaking knock by Jamal Shah that gave Kinloch a respectable total.

The pick of the Falkland bowlers was Greg Chambers with 3 for 20.

The general fielding was good, but mention must be made of the enormous total of 33 wides which frankly is unacceptable with every bowler with the exception of Steven Meikle guilty of this dreadful waste of runs.

It did not really matter in the context of this game, but it will matter in a closer game, and it is a problem that really must be addressed.

Falkland have now won two games with one game abandoned. Meigle are the visitors on Saturday.

Scoreline - Falkland 236 for 8 in 45 Overs (L Robertson 62, A Ferguson 51, S Meikle 41, T Niazi 3 for 38) Kinloch 140 all out in 39.2 Overs (J Shah 44, G Chambers 3 for 20).